Archbishop of Lagos Diocese, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Revd Dr. Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, has enjoined the political class to conduct their electioneering activities in a peaceful manner, devoid of violence and acrimony that could destabilise the country.

He cautioned that in their contest for power, no one should be unduly oppressed, saying that they should show the fear of God in their dealings, and aim to improve the welfare of the people, to build a nation “where no man is oppressed at all times.”

The cleric made the call at the press conference to mark the Silver Jubilee anniversary celebrations of the diocese with the theme ‘Prepare for the Second Coming of the Lord Jesus Christ’ held at the Wesley Chapel, off Eleganza bus stop, Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos state.

He said that the anniversary celebration would be used to launch a book and present the historic journey of the founding of the Lagos Diocese, and the historical founding in Badagry on 24 September, 1842, following the missionary work of Birch Freeman, who established the first ever church in Nigeria, which has now grown over the years.

