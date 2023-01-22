From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Argungu town stood still as the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,his wife,Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu mobilised women to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC) and Dr. Nasir Idris,governorship candidate in the state.

The ancient city of Argungu,were held up with thousands of women,who came out enmass from different LGAs and villages to honour

Governor’s wife,Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, who organised the APC rally for women.

While addressing the crowd,Dr. Bagudu who commended them for coming out in large numbers to attend the rally and urged the women to collected their PVCs , use it to vote for all APC candidates in the general elections.

She said: “I want to commend all of you for coming out enmass to attend this rally. As you come out today,let us all go and collect our PVCs for those who have not collected their own and use it to vote for APC.

” Don’t be deceived by other political parties,APC is the only party that could care for women, children and we must all remained in APC “, she said.

In his remark,the State Governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who also appreciated the turned out of women for the campaign, explained that over 20million women across Nigeria have benefited from various APC government empowerment programmes.

He said that,the ruling party had given priority to the appointment of women into the federal executive council,stressed that, a woman has been the Finance Minister,and that the current minister of Finance is a woman adding that,APC is the only party that nominated a woman as the governorship candidate of a state.

He said: ” Our party, APC supported Dr. Ngosi Okonjo Iweala to be elected as the DG of World Trade Organization. Even in Kebbi, we had about seven women as the Permanent Secretaries. Here in Argungu,about 18,000 women have benefitted from the Nigeria’s Women Projects ,when other local government areas too benefitted the same”.

Bagudu charged the women to continue to support the ruling party,by vote enmass for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,Dr.Nasir Idris and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Earlier,the Director General of Governorship Campaign Council,Kebbi State,Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari,who was immediate past Governor of the state, described the women as the most important tools in democratic system of any nation, stressed that, APC and their candidates would continue to empower them if they were voted to power again.

The Governorship candidate of the Party in the State,Dr. Nasir Idris, in his remark promised to build up on the empowerment of women if elected as the Governor of the state and urged them to collect their PVCs,keep it safely and use it to vote for APC during the election.