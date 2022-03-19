From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari has directed security agencies to arrest any individual found with his alleged campaign posters for Plateau South Senatorial Election in 2023.

He noted that he has not contemplated and he is not contemplating to contest any political positions as he is occupied with the assignment given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari to provide requisite skills for Nigerians.

Air disclosed this on Saturday during a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Plateau State Council to debunked claims that he is in the race for Plateau South Senatorial race.

He noted that those who printed the posters are mischief makers, who were planning to paste them round at the venue of the APC National Convention, with a view to pull him down.

“As Journalists, some of you may be aware of the activities of unscrupulous elements that are bent on pulling me down. What has come to my attention is that their desperate attempts , they have printed campaign posters suggesting that I am aspiring for an elective position.

“And also canvasing support for the aspirations of some candidates that are vying for elective positions in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming APC National Convention.

“I have also been reliable informed that these disgruntled elements plot to flood the convention venue with these posters in order to breed mistrust and disharmony and thereby generate rancour for their own selfish purposes as I have never contemplated and not contemplating on vying for any elective position in the nearest future.

“I am presently busy and fully engaged with the onerous responsibility of deploying the mandate of the ITF to equip Nigerians with skills for employability and entrepreneurship.”

Ari advised the public to disregard any campaign poster and declared that, “I Sir Joseph N. Ari, is running for any elective position, or in support of the ambition of any candidate during the upcoming APC convention as it is false, u founded and not deserving of any attention. I have therefore, reported the matter to the security agencies fr their further necessary action.”

He added that, “My advice to the mischief-makers is for them to heed the words of Rev. Dr. Evaristus Abu in his homily of Friday, 18 March, 2022 “If you do not celebrate the gifts of others; no one will celebrate yours. If you try to pull people down, you will forever remain down.

“None of us is cheated by God. No human being is without special gifts and abilities. Gif has planted a vineyard in you and He expects to see your fruits. Watch out when you begin to criticize others continuously, you may simply be playing out your envy.” He said.

Ari, who displayed the alleged posters printed with his pictures and other candidates said anyone found with them should be arrested.