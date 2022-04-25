From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An aspirant for the 2023 general election on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Kenneth Agbomah on Monday has raised alarm over orchestrated plots to prevent him from participating in the screening on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Agbomah is aspiring to represent Oshimili North constituency at the state House of Assembly.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He was arrested on April 14, 2022 at Illah, and was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Asaba where he was detained alongside his aide, Matthew Akpala, till April 20 when the screening was supposed to hold but later postponed to April 27.

Agbomah was asked to report back at the station on April 26.

Agbomah’s ordeal followed a fight that broke out as a result of alleged omission of his name from the delegates’ list, leading to an assault of a party leader in Ebu ward.

But speaking with journalists in Asaba, Agbomah distanced himself from the fight, expressing fears that he might be detained again to stop him from being part of the rescheduled screening exercise.

Although, Agbomah said he was not aware of persons behind his ordeal, he maintained that the arrest and detention was politically motivated to deny him the opportunity of appearing before the PDP screening committee.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“To my understanding, the arrest was politically motivated to stop me from participating in the screening which was supposed to be on April 20, luckily for me, it was postponed to 27. And I am to appear again tomorrow,” he said.

Also speaking, Agbomah’s lawyer, Mr. Favour Ajuebor said it was wrong for his client to be held for the offense of another person, pointing out that they were going to institute an action against the police.

“The reason for the arrest is political, to ensure he does not participate in the screening exercise. It was only a matter of providence that the exercise was postponed to 27 and he has been given a return date of 26. Only God knows what will play out, we anticipate a lot of things.

“His rights were infringed upon for no just reason, the police said he should provide the suspect who assaulted the party leader. But there is nothing like vicarious liability in criminal law jurisprudence, you cannot be held for another’s wrong under a criminal law jurisprudence or platform.

“Why that principle is now being applied, we don’t know. It only shows that something is fishy, something is wrong somewhere. An action will be commenced in shortest possible time to stop this infringement and ensure that he has the level playing ground to effectively participate in the screening,” he said.

Contacted, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed that the aspirant was arrested and granted bail, adding that he could only be detained again if he jumped bail.

Edafe therefore advised the aspirant to appear at the station on the appointed date for the police to continue investigation.