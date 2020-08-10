Mr Bitrus Kaze, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Chairmanship aspirant in Plateau, says the party is in dire need of positive reforms that will strategically position it to recapture power in the state in 2023.

Kaze, a former member of House of Representatives, stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

“We want to restore credibility and integrity and run a party system where winners will emerge and celebrate their victory because they emerge genuinely.

“Losers will clearly know why they have lost and not to blame anyone for the outcome.

“We want to run a party system that commands the respect of both our members and onlookers across the state.

“This is more so that when the PDP conducts primary, the people would have seen that their preferred candidates are the ones that emerged and not imposed,’’ he said.

On his aspiration, Kaze said he would restore fairness and integrity in the system and would not encourage emergence of factions in the party, if elected.

He advised his supporters to remain calm and conduct themselves as people who wanted to reposition the party for the better, “no matter the provocation”.

He also appealed to them not to insult any fellow contestant in his name, stressing that doing so was not for the good of the party which he described as a family.

The aspirant further advised his supporters against wasting their time maligning anybody or following the line of falsehood but should concentrate on selling their programmes.

“What we want for the PDP is credibility and successful congresses for the party; congresses that everybody will be proud of and justice will be done,’’ he added.(NAN)