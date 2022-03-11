From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Presidential aspirant in the forthcoming general election, Prof. Godspower Ekuobase, yesterday, warned Nigerians to be very mindful of other presidential aspirants who have the money to buy their way through but have nothing to offer Nigerians saying, the country is not for sale.

He gave the warning while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin City regarding his plans for the country if elected.

Prof. Ekuobase, who is yet to decide on which political party platforms he is to run, said the country has placed more premium on politicians who have money to dole out and win their way through to power but have nothing to offer all these years and that the time has come for those who have the technical know how but not with the deep pockets to be given the chance to run the country and see if there will not be an improvement in the country.

“Politics in Nigeria is very expensive just like education was very expensive when I went to school. I don’t put money first in everything I do.

” That is why I have determined to make myself available as I was advised by an experienced Journalists that you have to make yourself a friend of the Journalists who will help pass the message across to all Nigerians and when they see that you are competent and reliable, they will rely round you and give you their support.

“I believe in the principle of XY, that is, a billionaire may come out, he may be high in the Y but one who is not a billionaire may not be high in the Y but when many people join hands together, that is why my slogan is, together, we can.

” No Nigerian, no matter how rich can fund the presidential election and we should be very careful of who is bringing his own personal money into it.

” Nigeria is not for sale, and i repeat, Nigeria is not for sale. What we want is not the people that have money but people that have the intellect and that have the love for the country.

” When you say you are looking for the person that has money, he will want to get his money back. We are not selling Nigeria .

“Nigerians have been chosen based on those that have money but we want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians to take a different choice because if you are doing one thing over and over again and you are not getting a good result, change, let us emphasize knowledge over money.

“Money is important but Nigeria is not poor, what Nigeria needs now is leadership based on knowledge and modern knowledge not knowledge of the mouth but scientific knowledge”, he emphasized.

Ekuobase said the country, based on poor successive leaderships, it has failed to measure up with other countries and that, there is need for it to be stepped up by all standards.

“I want to contest for presidency because if we leave the position for mediocre in quotes, they will bastardized the country.

“So, I have the strength, I have the age, I have the support of the elderly ones and the young ones. That is why I am going to ensure that Nigeria reckon with the league of nations.

“We are too backwards, and we need to step up our game, knowledge must come in. We need people that can think.

“We need people that can work a minimum of twelve to twenty hours every day to ensure we don’t remain where we are now”, he said.