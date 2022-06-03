From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has been elected governorship flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Delta State for the 2023 election.

Gbagi emerged as the SDP governorship candidate during the party’s primary held Ughelli.

The ex-minister and leading industrialist was the sole aspirant of the party, and he emerged through a voice motion moved by a delegate from Bomadi Ward 03, Mr. Mike Ujobolo. The motion was supported by another delegate, Pastor Victor Agbula Igbule from Ward 06 in Udu Local Government Area. Gbagi was subsequently declared winner and candidate of the party by the returning officer, Pastor Highness Akporode.

Gbagi’s emergence is coming few days after he left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for the first time, since becoming a founding member of the ruling party in Delta State.

He had earlier withdrew from governorship primaries of the PDP, blaming Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for hijacking the process and open support for eventual candidate, Mr. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori.

However, speaking after his election as SDP candidate, Gbagi called on Deltans to support him to rescue the state from the ruling PDP.

Represented by his political adviser, Austin Kpomah, the SDP standard bearer boasted that he would lead the party to defeat both Oborevwori of the PDP, and the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege who is flying the governorship of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Commending the delegates for making him the governorship candidate of the party, he promised to bring his wealth of experience as a businessman and industrialist to bear if elected