Ahead of 2023 presidential election, the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubaka, has inaugurated a youth- based campaign organisation, called the Atiku Support Organisation (ASO).

Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, the director-general of the organisation, Mohammed Babawo said that ASO left no stone unturned in selecting its officers from the national, zonal to state coordinators.

He further stated that Atiku was committed towards running a youth-friendly government as he maintained that he would give the Nigerian youths more percentage representation in his administration.

Responding to the DG’s remarks, the South East zonal coordinator, Mr. Alozie Alozie, (the Chief Streamer) led led the South East team to Abuja for the inauguration.

He also appreciated both the chairman and the DG for the assurance and commitment towards ensuring that the Nigerian youth were given the opportunity in the administration of Nigeria just as it is in other nations of the world.

Following this, Alozie and his South East team pledged to galvanise the entire South East youths for Atiku 2023 as he remains true to his promises of engaging more youths and above all will restructure Nigeria if elected president of Nigeria.

The other Southeast officers are: Mr. Michael Odoh; Somtochukwu Onuchukwu; Mr. O’Brien Chukwu; Peace Nwadike; Chima Ogbonna; Adamma Obasi Dunnu; Chinenyenwa Osualla; Chinonso Ugwu; and Wilson Ekerekwu.

According to Alozie, despite clamouring for the presidency to move to the South East in 2023, what Nigerians need is someone who will restructure the country and give youths a chance as that is what will be more beneficial to the Southeast.

The campaign organisation is under the chairmanship of his son, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar.