From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State yesterday described the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election, Atiku Abubakar, as the most experienced among other contenders in the race to the highest political office in the country.

Okowa who is the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, also said Atiku has done well for the people of the South East, South-South and South-West to deserve their votes in 2023.

Speaking while addressing PDP faithful at a mega rally at Ozoro, the governor affirmed that PDP remained the only party that could return Nigeria to better days, adding that the party was on a rescue mission.

He said the recent victory of the party in the Osun governorship election was the beginning of the revolution to rescue Nigeria and to return us to the path of growth.

Okowa said Nigeria needed a man with distinction and calm with a lot of experience like Atiku to turn things around for good.

“And, if you look at it very well, only one man fits the bill and that’s why we are talking about the ‘Atikulate Revolution’.

“I heard some people saying that PDP is dying in Delta State and I wonder why they are deceiving themselves.