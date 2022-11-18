From Gyang Bere, Jos

Delta State Governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa said the Presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar will include every components of Nigeria into governance to build a stronger and a united nation.

Okowa disclosed this on Friday during Atiku/Okowa 2023 summit, with a theme: “Unifying Nigeria: The role of youths, religious leaders in the task of repositioning Nigeria”, organized for Christian and Muslim youths in Northern Nigeria, held at Event Center, Bauchi State.

“Atiku Abubakar has put in our manifesto the need to unify our country again. We speak about the labour of our heroes past, people work for the unity of our great country, a country that ought to be very well respected but because we have failed to provide the leadership that bring us together to truly develop collectively.

“Atiku Abubakar is one leader that believes that in unity, we can truly strive; we can truly build a nation of our dream; he is one leader that believes that every component of our nation must find a space and is included in the governance process, where Christians and the Muslims are included in the governance process and non is excluded so that we will start to have a path for further development.

“Once we have that, we will collectively as Nigerians begin to tackle all the issues of insecurity because we must truly tackle that. But first, we must gain out thoughts and realize that we are one people. As we go through that, we will begin to collectively rebuild the economy of this country because it is in a very bad state.”

Okowa, who applauded the organizers of the inter-faith summit, said it is an avenue for youths to talk to themselves and listen to others on the need to work together and build trust and hope in Nigeria.

“I truly appreciate our youths who have come together, realizing that divided we will not be able to build back Nigeria, realizing that when we are united we will be strong, realizing that there is alot of diversity in this country but there is strength in that diversity.”

He assured Nigerian youths that the administration of Atiku Abubakar will accommodate most Nigerian youths to contribute their quota in building a formidable Nigeria, free of insecurity, pains and agony.

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammad represented by his Deputy, Baba Tella said the quality of lectures delivered by both speakers, the Christians and Muslims are geared towards unity the country ahead of the 2023 election.

He noted that the summit which brought together groups made up of Christians and Muslims youths, working together for politics and unity of the country should be emulated by others to build a stronger Nigeria without sentiment.

“The collaboration between Islam and Christians is what Nigeria need to move forward. If the youths at this level can start this and continue with it then our future is guaranteed.” He stated.

Former Speaker of Plateau State and Convener of the Summit, Rt. Hon. Nuhu Ayuba Abok said Northern Nigeria will speak with one voice in 2023.

“This country has never been divided like now, therefore we need someone who will come and unity us. We must keep aside our religious and divides and work together to move Nigeria forward.

“We will work together as one Northern Nigeria, we are going to speak with one voice to support a candidate in 2023. We have seen the potentials of unifying Nigerian in Atiku and Okowa and if trusted with this country, Nigeria will be unified.” He stated.

Good will messages were delivered by Chairman Coalition of Northern Muslim Youths Organization, Abubakar Suleiman, Chairman Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Sheik Nuru Kalla and Anglican Archbishop of Jos Province, Rev. Marcus Ibrahim among others.