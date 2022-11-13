From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the government headed by the party would fight insecurity in the country through job creation and poverty reduction,if it wins the 2023 general elections.

Okowa, who is also the Delta State governor, stated this, in an interview with journalists,in Abuja, after participating in the 2022 general thanksgiving of the St James Anglican Church, Asokoro, on Sunday, where he delivered the sermon.

The Delta governor, while calling on Nigerians to continue to pray for the country, expressed optimism that despite the challenges, things would get better.

“It is time for all of us to pray for this nation, we believe it shall be well. Things will continue to happen, the challenges will continue to come but there is nothing God cannot do.

“On our own part, the Atiku-Okowa presidency, when elected, have promised that it will tackle the issue of insecurity truely with all political will.” “There is so much poverty, there is so much unemployment. Definitely you must deal with all these before you can deal with insecurity in full. Yes! we can start off but we have to get people gainfully employed, we have to recreate hope for Nigerians; that is what we stand for. The economy will definitely have to be revived,” he stated. Okowa added that “We have also spoken about the devolution of power to the states because when every state is competing and trying to do its best for their people, all parts of this country will begin to grow together, while the federal government will continue to support the states but definitely they need resources to develop themselves; the local government need more resources”