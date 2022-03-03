From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has met with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives to solicit their support for his 2023 presidential bid.

Addressing the lawmakers at a meeting, in Abuja, on Tuesday night, he expressed appreciations to them for protecting the interest of Nigerians in the parliament and appealed to the lawmakers to support him to emerge the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

“I understand how tasking being a member of the parliament in Nigeria is, especially this period. You are closer to the people than the president, you also generously sponsor our party at the grassroots. One thing that also impresses me is that despite being a diverse party, the PDP caucus has never been this united.

“I have seen you fighting and protecting the interest of Nigerians and upholding the rule of law. That is why I admire you a lot. Our party is truly blessed to have you. You will be the one that will transit our party from being the minority party to the majority party. PDP will be the majority party in the next national assembly and we will deliver progress and development for the people.”

The minority, Ndudi Elumelu admonished PDP leaders to close ranks ahead of the next general elections. He noted that the major task before the opposition party is to unite and take over from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“What is important is that we must unite to take over from the APC-led government. They have corrupted this nation and the only way we can get that power back, which Nigerians are hoping and praying that God will answer Nigerians’ prayer through PDP, is by us getting united. We need to avoid any form of assault or attack on ourselves. It will not help us. Sometimes, we read in the newspapers where people from the same party are fighting themselves, I do not think that it will be a healthy development for us to gather the momentum that we require to take over,” he stated.