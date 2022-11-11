From John Adams, Minna

Former Vice President and People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has expressed optimism that the crisis rocking the party will be resolved before the general elections.

The Former Vice President who spoke in Minna on Friday shortly after about an hour closed door meeting with the Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida at his up hill mansion, said the party will over come the current disagreement with the five governors and come out better and stronger before the 2023 general.

Atiku who was accompanied in the visit by his running mate, Deta state governor, Ifeany Okowa, the Director General of his Campaign Council and governor of Sokoto state, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, said “We have always engaged the five governors and we will continue to engage them.

“It is a family quarrel and we believe that we will resolve it before the elections and you will see a very, very united and strong PDP that will face the elections”, he added.

On the attack on his convey in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, he said described the incident as most unfortunate, adding that the attack was sponsored by the political leaders in the state.

“We sign peace accord and it was unfortunate that the whole thing was sponsored by the political leadership in the state. It is not good for our democracy but we have put that behind us and are focusing on our campaign”.

He disclosed that he was in Minna, as usual to pay respect to the former Military President whom he described as “a father of the nation and post war independence”.

According to him, “It is customarily for us to come and pay our respect to IBB for his services to the country. We consider them, they are the fathers of post war independence and they also nurse the current democratic dispensation in the country.

“We will continue to come and pay our respect to them and remind them of their contribution to this country”, he said.

Other PDP bigwigs that were on the entourage of the Presidential Candidate, include, former National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Gusau (rtd), former Governors of Adamawa, Imo and Jigawa states, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Alhaji Boni Haruna, Emeka Ihedioha, Alhaji Sule Lamido and Olagunsoye Onyilola, among others.