From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Saturday described the Atiku-Okowa presidential ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a perfect match for the country.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba after a joint session of the South-South and South East zones of the NYCN, the body commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his laudable achievements in infrastructural development and youth and women empowerment in Delta State.

Deputy President of NYCN, Comrade Innocent Nduanya, who spoke, also lauded the governor for the relative peace in the state.

Nduanya described Okowa as a youth-friendly governor and commended the Commissioner for Youth Development, Ifeanyi Egwunyenga and the state chairman NYCN, Kenneth Okorie, for protecting the interests of the youths in the state.

He called on the Federal Government, governors and leaders all over the country to tackle the issue of flooding in the region and also assist farmers whose crops had been destroyed by the ravaging floods.

“Deltans know that Governor Okowa has done so well and it is their duty to support the candidate of the party because there is a need for continuity.

“For Deltans, the ball is in your court, we are not from here but our research has shown that Okowa has done well as far as youth empowerment which is our core area of interest, the governor has done well in youth, women empowerment and infrastructural development in the state and we really commend him for his giant strides and we will continue to pray for him for greater opportunities,” he said.