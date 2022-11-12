From John Adams, Minna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has expressed optimism that the crisis rocking the party will be resolved before the general elections.

Abubakar, who spoke in Minna on Friday shortly after about a meeting with the former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, said the party would overcome the current disagreement with the five governors and come out better and stronger before the 2023 general.

Atiku, who was accompanied on the visit by his running mate and Delta State Governor, Ifeany Okowa and the Director General of his campaign council and governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambowal, said: “We have always engaged the five governors and we will continue to engage them.

“It is a family quarrel and we believe that we will resolve it before the elections and you will see a very, very united and strong PDP that will face the elections,” he added.

He described the attack on his convey in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, as unfortunate, adding that the attack was sponsored by the political leaders in the state.

“We signed a peace accord and it was unfortunate that the whole thing was sponsored by the political leadership in the state. It is not good for our democracy but we have put that behind us and are focusing on our campaign,” he said.

He disclosed that he was in Minna, as usual, to pay respect to the former military president.

“It is customary for us to come and pay our respect to IBB for his services to the country. We consider them; they are the fathers of the nation and they also nurse the current democratic dispensation in the country. We will continue to pay our respect to them and remind them of their contribution to this country,” he said.

Other PDP bigwigs in his entourage included former National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Gusau (rtd), former governors of Niger, Adamawa, Imo, Jigawa and Osun states, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Alhaji Boni Haruna, Emeka Ihedioha, Alhaji Sule Lamido, Olagunsoye Onyilola, among others.