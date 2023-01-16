From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Presidential management committee for Atiku-Okowa in Anambra State has launched a grassroots campaign project tagged “One Ward, Minimum of One Thousand Votes”.

The Director General of the committee in the State, Professor Obiora Okonkwo said it was done in an effort to take the recovery plan of Atiku Abubakar to the grassroots to win majority votes in Anambra State.

He added that the project was intended to help the campaign reach every nook and cranny in the State.

Addressing journalists in Awka, Professor Okonkwo said the party was working to win “as always”, which he said characterized the theme of the State campaign.

Professor Okonkwo noted that the PDP and its presidential campaign committee had for months gained significant converts to the Atiku-Okowa ticket and recovery plan, including critical stakeholders, saying that they were confident of victory for the party in the upcoming presidential elections.

According to him, that was to re-enact what the party had always done in Anambra State.

“We are taking the ‘One Ward, Minimum of One Thousand Votes’ campaign to the 326 wards in the State in order to make the campaign’s theme ‘win as always’ practical and impactful.

“With the inauguration of ward and polling booth canvassers, which will be launched officially on January 18, our gospel of recovery will be preached to every available Anambra voter for them to key into the Atiku-Okowa agenda, ” he said.

Professor Okonkwo noted that the canvassers would serve as the apostles of Atiku-Okowa and preach the gospel of the recovery and rescue agenda to every Anambra electorate.

He acknowledged that the Atiku-Okowa presidential management committee in Anambra State had won over many converts for the party and was still making inroads in the State necessary for the victory of the party and the presidential candidate.

Okonkwo assured that the PDP in Anambra would win as always, but this time with wide margins as the campaign committee was targeting a significant percent increase from previous victories in the State.

“Also, the Atiku-Okowa campaign is working to harness popular votes from the about 2.5 million registered voters in Anambra State, according to INEC figures as of today.

“Since the inauguration of the campaign council and management committee both led by Senator Ben Ndi Obi and my humble self, respectively, we have put together a template called “win as always” to inspire PDP supporters and stakeholders and to increase the party’s acceptance in Anambra State and the surrounding South East.

“With the ‘win as always’ concept, we believe it’s time to increase awareness among our people in rural communities in order to capitalize on the appeal and popularity that the PDP and our party’s presidential candidate enjoy among the Anambra people and Igbo at large.

“We are confident that Atiku-Okowa ticket will win in Anambra. Our ‘One Ward, Minimum of One Thousand Votes’ campaign project, which is expected to complement the ‘win as always’ theme, is aiming to launch in the wards and polling booths from January18 to January 22, 2023, from where our apostles for Atiku-Okowa would spread the ‘One Ward, Minimum of One Thousand Votes’ gospel and ensure its penetration across the entire 326 wards and 5720 polling booths.

“Looking at the figures and total votes cast for Anambra State in the 2019 presidential election, where about 625,035 votes were cast and the PDP amassed over 84 percent of the total votes cast in the State, polling 524,738, hopes are high that the State will witness between ten and fifteen percent increase, if the security situation in the region permits.

“Nigerians across every divide are yearning for the PDP to return to power; we in Anambra State and the South East are not left behind; we want the PDP back, and the recovery plan of Atiku Abubakar is sacrosanct, ” Professor Okonkwo concluded.