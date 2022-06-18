From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Martins Ebonka Orie has said the Atiku/Okowa joint presidential ticket would guarantee victory for the party in next year’s presidential election.

Orie is an Executive Assistant (Physician) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said the joint ticket as a welcomed development that would ensure that the country is rescued from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He described Okowa as a core party loyalist, political strategist and a consummate politician with deep interest in the unity and development of the country.

“We are extremely happy about the choice of our hard working governor as the running mate to our incoming president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“We are very sure of victory in the forthcoming general elections and we are going to embark on massive grass-root mobilization for the party and the presidential candidate and his running mate. The choice of Governor Okowa is indeed a round peg in a round hole.

“I want to commend Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for his commitment to internal democracy in the party by allowing a committee of the National Working Committee of the PDP to select a suitable running mate for him.

“I will like to enjoin all other aspirants who were considered for the position before Okowa was chosen to kindly accept the choice of the party and the presidential candidate.

“The time has come for the all members of the PDP and indeed all Nigerians to remain focused in their quest to dethrone a circle of cabals that have plunged the nation into inept poverty and indebtedness.

“Let us all be committed and work towards returning the PDP back to the centre to continue its developmental strides and return our nation back to it’s pride of place as the giant of Africa when the party was in power, bearing in mind also that PDP is a party that recognize loyalty and rewards hard work,” he said.

