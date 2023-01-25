From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang said the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar is the only candidate that will comfortably get 25% of votes across the six geo-political zones in the country in the February 25 elections.

He urged Plateau citizens to embrace PDP for the unity, security and development of the state as it is the only platform that has the interest of Plateau and Nigeria.

Barr. Mutfwang disclosed this on Wednesday during a town hall meeting with PDP stakeholders in Jos North Local Government Area after a visit to the traditional royal father, the Gwom Kabong Da. Justice Gabriel Sha retired, the Ujah of Anaguta, Pozoh Johnson Jauro Magaji among others where he received fatherly blessings.

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has presented credible and competent candidates for the 2023 elections from the presidential to the state House of Assembly. Atiku Abubakar of the PDP is the only presidential candidate that can get 25% of votes across the six geo-political zones in the country.

“I want to give a commitment that Atiku is coming to unify Nigeria. I therefore, want to advocate that in your houses and anywhere you found yourself, preach the gospel of PDP from top to bottom.

“I stand before you to say that I have only one agenda, that I will make Plateau peaceful, we will secure Plateau people and make them productive to become economically self reliance.”

Mutfwang noted that Plateau is indebted to about N200 billion and need an experienced and God fearing person like him who will manage the available resources to the best interest of the people.

“Plateau is on its kneels, it is the most backwards state in Nigeria, we are indebted to about N200 billion today. We need somebody that will come to drive Plateau out of the current poverty, huge debt profile and unit the people for the development of the state.

“I pledged before you that If I am elected, I don’t have any other agenda that to work for the progress of Plateau. I want you to trust me that from February 25 to March 11, there will be improvement in the state if we vote PDP to power.”

Mutfwang assured the people that he will be a Governor of Plateau who will be fair and give justice to all citizens of Plateau State.

He explained that his administration will revamp the Agricultural Services Training Center (ASTC) and Plateau Agricultural Development Programme (PADP) to create self sustaining agricultural growth in Plateau.

He added that his government will empowerment hunters and vigilante group and equipped the state security outfit “Operation Rainbow” for the purpose of protecting local people in rural communities.

Mutfwang assured that women, youths and People living with Disabilities will be given adequate attention in terms of appointments and empowerment in the PDP government.