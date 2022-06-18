From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Northern based Coalition of Arewa Forum for Good Governance ( CAFGG) said the Choice of Delta State Governor ,Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa as running mate to Atiku Abubakar has doused the brewing tension caused by the rumours of Muslim-Muslim ticket .

The group, which commended the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for being sensitive ,said the choice of Okowa not only struck a balance of religion,it also doused tension on the quest for Igbo Presidency, knowing fully well that he’s a Delta Igbo.

“Nigerians can’t afford to face any sectarian crisis caused by a lopsided political arrangement in addition to the current problem of banditry and terrorists activities.” It stated.

The Coordinator, Coalition of Arewa Forum for Good Governance, Malam Garba Yunusa, who stated this during a press conference in Kaduna also expressed worry over what he described as,” Unnecessary Delays” in presidential candidates picking running mates.

While noting that the electorate now have a choice should any political decides to go other way, Malam Yunasa said,”Atiku has proved to be more prepared for race ahead than others.”

He said as group of concerned Nigerians, “We were worried and conscious about issues of equity, justice and fairness in choices of running mates for presidential candidates, especially under the prevailing tension created by agitation secession in southern part of the country ,but with the main opposition party ,PDP setting the pace we hope other political parties will follow suit .

The Coordinator further said picking Okowa ,who is a Christian and a minority Anioma in Delta State from the extraction of South-South geo-political zones has no doubt laid to rest the fears of political crisis.

“Our greatest joy now is that the tension stirred up by Muslim -Muslim ticked rumours in some quarter can now be doused with the balanced alternative provided by the PDP Presidential Candidate who is from North and his running mate from the South.”he stated.

He however, added that Governor Okowa ,who is a former lawmaker and current Delta Governor became the Beautiful Bride, because of overt requisite leadership qualities that endeared him to Atiku to pick him as running mate.

He also said ,” Apparently ,his performance and ability to accommodate all residents regardless of ethnic or religious differences must have been parts of the reasons that favoured his choice .”

While urging the electorate to weigh the pros and cons of Atiku/Okowa as a united force for a united Nigeria , he appealed to all aggrieved persons, especially in the PDP to sheath their swords and work with the party to ensure victory at the polls.

He added that, “Afterall, Atiku chose Okowa after a wide consultations with various stakeholders and party stalwarts.”