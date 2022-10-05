From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to cede 60 percent of appointments in his administration to women and youths, if elected president in the 2023 polls.

Atiku, who stated this at the unveiling the SHE Campaign, championed by his wife, Titi Abubakar, on Wednesday in Abuja, said he recognizes that the greatest number of voters in any election are women and youths.

Nevertheless, the PDP candidate charged his supporters to ensure that they deliver their respective polling units, in the 2023, general elections, as that will be the basis for benefiting from his administration, if he is elected president.

“In every elections cycle, there is a change in strategy. This election is not about rallies. It is about your delivering your units. If you want us to look after you, deliver your units.

“Our beautiful wives, the struggle for the next election is not in Abuja. It is in your polling units. I can assure that you will always have my support as far as the journey is concerned,” Atiku stated.

Titi Abubakar, while speaking at the ceremony, explained that the SHE campaign is an all inclusive good governance initiative, which prioritises Security, Health and Education to address gender, age and ability based inequalities in the country.

According to her, “the S.H.E Campaign through its future projects and current maiden initiative (S.H.E 2 Grow Nigeria) seeks to establish inclusive development programs based on Good Governance principles that activate, advocate and allocate the Security, Healthcare and Education sectors as priority intervention areas to address gender, age and ability based inequalities in Nigeria.

“By deploying strategic policy action program tracks to level up the pace of Development and map out an integrated solutions framework to guarantee

opportunities that make for an inclusive

and sustainable society.

“The SHE campaign is situated at the heart of the Atiku Abubakar led PDP presidential campaign agenda to mainstream people- centric Security, dividends of Democracy, where Healthcare and Education guarantees responsive women and youths in Nigeria.

“The S.H.E Campaign is a generational call to grow a better Nigeria, to unlock the direct and indirect benefits of educating women and youths which include faster poverty reduction,

higher employment opportunities, better maternal health, lower child mortality rates and reduced violence against women.”