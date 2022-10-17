From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) presidential candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to restore peace in Kaduna State, if elected president in the 2023 general elections.

Atiku made the promise,on Monday, while speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally, in Kaduna. The PDP candidate expressed appreciation to the people of Kaduna State for their support for the opposition party in the 2019 presidential election.

The former Vice President also promised to reactivate moribund industries in the state, in collaboration with the private sector, as well build roads, if elected president in the 2023 polls.

He said “first of all, let me thank you for your support in 2019. Kaduna state, gave me the highest number of votes in Nigeria. I have come here to pledge on behalf of the PDP that if you give us your votes, we will restore peace in Kaduna state. The security challenges will be addressed.

“We promise that we will reactivate the industries in Kaduna state in collaboration with the current private sector in Kaduna State. We will establish those factories. We promise you that the road linking Kaduna and Kano, linking Kaduna to Jos, linking Kaduna and Abuja, will be completed by the grace of God. These are four undertaking that I am taking on behalf of the PDP in you vote for PDP.”