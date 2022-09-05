Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his promise to give 40 per cent of his cabinet positions to women and youths, if successful in the 2023 general election.

Atiku made the promise at the inauguration of the Atiku-Okowa Vanguard Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja.

Represented by his campaign spokesman, Dino Melaye, the former vice president said the importance of women and youths to the development of any nation could not be overemphasised.

He said: “Without women and youths there is no nation and part of my policy direction is to populate my appointments and empowerments by youths and women minimum 40 per cent.

“While women are asking for 35 per cent Atiku is offering 40 per cent and let me assure you this will be implemented to the later when we come on board.”

He said cost of living in the country was astronomical and blamed it on the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to effectively manage the nation’s economy.

“I used to fly economy from Abuja to Lagos for N18,000 but now, it is over N100,000; we used to buy loaf of bread for N120 and now, it is N1,200; we used to buy diesel at N150 per litre and now, it is N800 per litre; dollar used to be exchanged for N210 and now, it is N700 and still rising.

“We cannot continue like this as a nation, so let us save Nigeria by electing Atiku. You know no Nigerian can accuse Atiku of being a tribalist or a religious bigot.

“Nigeria is looking for a healer not a patient, so let us go house-to-house, door-to-door and campaign for Atiku and Okowa to rescue this country.

“Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and others are prepared to be president but Atiku is adequately prepared for the task of rescuing, uniting and rebuilding the nation.

“Obi is an upcoming president, his future is bright and age is on his side, but we need a father-figure who can unite the country,” he said.

Wife of the presidential candidate, Titi Atiku Abubakar appealed to the women and youths for support, saying her husband was well prepared to rescue the nation and bring it back to working ways.

“If my husband is elected, I will do more for Nigerian children and women. Atiku has promised women and youths 40 per cent in the cabinet, he is a man of his word and he will do it but it is you alone that can make it happen.

“I am appealing to you, our women and youths, don’t sell your conscience and your tomorrow, but rather stand for the right thing and your tomorrow will be better because Atiku will bring back Nigeria’s lost glory,” she said.

Chairman on the occasion and former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, said political awareness had escalated with the advent of the social media and commended the Atiku-Okowa Vanguard Nigeria for its efforts at marketing the party.

Represented by Ebonyi State PDP governorship candidate, Obinna Ogba, Anyim said said PDP had the best presidential candidate in the country and urged the group to intensify efforts at marketing Atiku to Nigerians.

Keynote speaker at the event and PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, said: “The attendance here today is a clear testimony that our presidential candidate is very popular and accepted by majority of Nigerians.

“Nigerians are looking up to PDP for immediate rescue from the lacklustre leadership of the APC and sued for collective action of Nigerians to ensure the suffering masses of the country were liberated.

“The country is in a paralytic condition awaiting immediate rescue because every facet of the economy has become dysfunctional and putting the country under imminent collapse. Today, very few Nigerians can afford three square meals with unprecedented unemployment and poverty level earning the country the poverty capital of the world. No nation can survive the present circumstance of insecurity, banditry and terrorism, therefore the Atiku-Okowa Vanguard must embark on a strong mass mobilisation effort if we desire our country must change.”

Welcoming guests earlier, National President of the group, Oby Nwaogu, said the group first debuted in 2018 and revalidated in 2022 to educate and inform Nigerians on the sterling leadership qualities of Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. She described Atiku and Governor Okowa as detribalised Nigerians, and very experienced leaders needed to rescue the nation from the hardship and underdevelopment brought on the people by the APC.