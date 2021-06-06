From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ahead of the 2021 Governorship primaries in Anambra State later this month, Atiku-Soludo campaign posters have flooded the streets of Abuja. The posters which appeared in different designs claim that only the Atiku-Soludo alliance can rescue Nigeria from the brink of collapse.

Some youths who are members of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said the purported move by the Soludo campaign to think of an alliance with Atiku so as to vie for the Vice President of the country, was a sign of desperation and a move to send APGA into extinction.

They claimed the rumours had been in the air for a long time that Soludo’s main aim of running for the Governorship seat of Anambra was to avail him a platform to run for the Vice Presidency of the country.

“Soludo should have joined PDP and contested for the Governorship of Anambra if he thinks he is popular. Why use APGA popularity in Anambra State to go and join PDP Presidential ticket? We will resist it and we shall be submitting our petition to the National chairman on Monday. This is a clear case of anti-party activity and the height of selfish ambitions,” says Mr. Okeke Kenneth who is the leader of APGA Ambassadors.

He said APGA has suffered immensely from the hands of political gatecrashers who often run to the party, rely on her popularity to win elections and then leave. He cited former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, who won the governorship election of Imo State on the platform of the party and then defected to the APC.

He also listed Herman Hembe from Benue State who won election into the House of Representatives and has now defected to APC and also the Imo State Speaker, Chiji Collins who alongside other members of the Imo State House of Assembly defected from the Party within months of winning elections on the platform of the party.

He claimed that APGA Ambassadors would do all within their powers to see that only a core APGA man, not a defector or a gatecrasher would be given the ticket of the Party.