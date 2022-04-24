From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has said that presidential aspirants, who either did not participate or comfortable with the consensus arrangement, which produced former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and himself as the North’s preferred presidential aspirants for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are free to contest the primary.

Mohammed, in a statement by the spokesman of his presidential campaign organization, Udenta Udenta, on Sunday, said he would not join issues with anyone, on the consensus arrangement, but would rather focus on rallying the country, round his “Nigeria first” governance vision.

Some Northern elders, after a meeting superintended by former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, had on Friday named the Bauchi governor and Saraki as the North consensus aspirants for the PDP 2023 presidential ticket.

However, the development has generated mixed reactions, with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen amongst others distancing themselves from the arrangement.

Nevertheless, the Bauchi governor, while expressing appreciation to Babangida, for superintending over the consensus process, admonished those not happy with the outcome to focus on their individual “trajectories” and not “muddy” the political waters further.

The statement read in part: “We wish to place it on record that Gen. Babangida never approached nor lobbied anybody to superintend the process that will lead to the emergence of a Consensus Presidential Aspirant. Rather it was the group of Presidential aspirants made up of Sen. Bala Mohammed, Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal. Sen. Bukola Saraki and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen that collectively, freely and willingly approached Gen Babangida to help select from amongst themselves a consensus presidential Aspirant.

“The above four named individuals not only initiated the Consensus Arrangement on their own volition but also agreed to fully and unequivocally abide by the decision that Gen Babangida will arrive at in consultation with other elders as well as accept, honour the steps and procedures he will deploy in arriving at any decision.

“We therefore reject the current insinuations in the media from some quarters that purport that Gen Babangida and the elders either did not consult very widely or imposed a decision on an unwilling band of presidential aspirants. Gen Babangida and elders deserve nothing but commendation for the conclusions they reached and the outcome of the Consensus exercise by anybody who believes in the tenets of truth, honour and integrity.

“Political ambition should not and cannot be a condition precedent to cast overboard these time honoured verities and inviolable norms and ask those are desecrating these values to have a sober rethink.

“The Sen Bala Mohammed Campaign Organization will not join issues with anybody on the question of the Consensus Arrangement because the truth needs no further protection from its traducers but will rather press on in rallying the nation around its progressive “Nigeria First” Governance Vision on the heels of the successful execution of the Consensus Arrangement.

“The Campaign Organization, however advises all those who are not happy with the result of the selection process or who did not participate in it to focus on their individual political trajectories without let or hindrance and not muddy the political waters any further.

” Let us clarify to the millions of members and supporters of the PDP that the Consensus Arrangement was not designed as an end in itself but as means to an end; not as a goal with a limited regional vision or appeal but first in the series of processes and exercises aimed at building inclusiveness, harmony and unity within the ranks of the presidential Aspirants in the PDP.”