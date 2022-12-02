By Wilfred Eya

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), General Mohammed Monguno to ensure that those who attacked its rallies in Kaduna, Borno and Gombe states are brought to justice.

In a statement, spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan asked the NSA to further reassure Nigerians in the battle against political thuggery even as he commended him(Monguno) for his stance against state governors and politically intolerant politicians who engage in mobilizing thugs to attack the campaigns of rival political parties.

He said the Atiku/Okowa Campaign believes that bringing those who attacked its rallies in Kaduna, Borno and Gombe to book will reassure Nigerians and serve as very strong deterrent to perpetrators of electoral violence and their backers.

He said: “Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign had been at the receiving end of violators in spite of the decent campaigns of Atiku.

“It is therefore imperative to state that unless those responsible for the violence against our campaigns and supporters are made to face justice, even the warning by the NSA will not be taken seriously by the perpetrators.”

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to remain focused and undeterred in their resolve to vote in Atiku Abubakar as the next President of the country so that he can commence the onerous task of rebuilding the nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC)