From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Former Vice President (VP) Atiku Abubakar has called on residents in Gombe and other northeastern states to stand against insecurity, bad economy and poverty.

According to Atiku northeast region, most forge a common front to change the current situation of the region and the country which he described as ugly. He also urged the region to support a movement that would guarantee safety and employment opportunities for all.

The former VP stated this while speaking at the inauguration of Northeast Business Communities for Atiku 2023 on Monday in Gombe.

Fondly called Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku said stated that the current situation in northeast and Nigeria is nothing close to what he has seen in his years of both political and other experience in the country.

“My hope and prayers, are that just as we have come together and gathered here, we will continue to be together and work for the success of our movement and to change the ugly situation of Nigeria and Nigerians,” Atiku said.

He added: “I have received your calls seeking me to contest for president again, I really appreciate you all and your offer to buy the nomination form for me at whatever price it is pegged. I pray that our success would mean the best and good for Nigeria and Nigerians in general.”

Speaking earlier chairman of the Northeast Business Communities for Atiku 2023, Adamu Bappayo explained that the group was made up of both members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties in the region.

He said that the movement was to support and work for the success of the former VP to ensure improvement on the socio-economic and political dimensions of the country.

While presenting a letter offering to purchase the 2023 PDP’s presidential nomination form for Atiku, the chairman said, “we are not doing this for Atiku but for our region and our country and we are ready to pursue this course to success.

“We are businessmen and we know what businesses have faced under the present leadership of this country, we understand that Atiku is the for this country and we will only support those that support him for the betterment of our country,” the chairman said.

