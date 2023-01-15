From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has enjoined the people to jettison any other consideration and focus on delivering Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, assuring that they will recover Nigeria.

Speaking at the weekend at the flag-off of the party’s local government campaigns held at the St. Brigids Pavilion, Ahiara Junction, Ahiazu Mbaise Council Area of Imo State.

He also tasked the people to ensure support for Hon. Uche Onyeagucha, the party’s candidate for Imo East Senatorial Zone, Hon. Emeka Chinedu, candidate for Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency and Engr. Rex Okoro, candidate for Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency.

He said: “We have a duty to prove that our party is the dominant party in Mbaise land. There is no controversy to the fact that Mbaise is the headquarters of PDP in Imo State. We have demonstrated it in the previous elections and I am sure we will do it again.

“Now listen, our presidential candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar and our brother, Ifeanyi Okowa, will ensure that there is justice in our land. We will witness once again, a resurgence of democratic values, infrastructure development, security, and above all, a god-fearing leadership that will be responsive and responsible to ensuring good governance.

“We don’t have any alternative to the Atiku/Okowa ticket and therefore we must work very hard to secure victory. Atiku Abubakar has assured us of proper inclusion in the scheme of things and we must make sure that we deliver the votes to the 241 candidates we have.

Hon. Ihedioha, who is also the Imo State Chairman of PDP Presidential Campaign Council, reiterated his earlier call to the people to hastily collect their permanent voters card, PVC and work to deliver all party’s candidates.