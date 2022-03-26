Nigerians from diverse backgrounds have in unison voiced their preference for an Alhaji Atiku Abubakar presidency in 2023 for the restoration of the dwindling economy, halting the chronic insecurity and uniting the country for progress and prosperity.

At a National Town Hall Meeting South South edition, which held at the Ibom E-library Conference Hall IBB Avenue, Uyo in Akwa Ibom State over the weekend and put together by the Atiku Kawai Media Group, Nigerians agreed that the Atiku Abubakar’s immense goodwill, deep experience in politics and administration is what will return the country to the path of progress, prosperity and genuine development after eight years of the present administration.

Speaking in a keynote address at the occasion, Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko, the International President of 1001+voices initiative for peoples empowerment on the theme: ‘Making a Case For National Unity and Prosperity’, explained that: “Our ability or inability to achieve national unity has been the bane and a critical measure of how we have progressed as a nation, regardless of other objective socio-political and economic factors that in themselves drive the rather subjective outcomes that we define as national disunity.”

According to him: “Nigeria has been a work in progress since the Northern and Southern protectorates and the colony of Lagos were brought to exist side by side in what is commonly referred to as the 1914 Amalgamation of Nigeria. That singular action and subsequent actions later by both the British colonialists and its Nigerian indigenous successors laid the groundwork for the crisis of national unity that we continue to face in the country today.”

Ide Owodiong Idemeko, a 2023 Governorship Hopeful in Akwa Ibom State, traced the real cause of the jaundiced development in Nigeria to poor leadership and governance, urging Nigerians to use the forthcoming 2023 elections, the second successive peaceful transition of power in the country’s history to usher in a new government that will rescue the country from the abyss that it has fallen into in the past seven years.

He further said: “Ex Vice President Atiku Abubakar has promised to lead from the front and to confront boldly some of the ‘no-go’ areas of Nigeria’s political history such as restructuring the federal principles on which our lopsided federal structure is anchored, and which is a major source of disunity and lack of prosperity. Nigerians have passed through a real tumultuous moment and need Atiku Abubakar to stabilize it. He has what it takes to provide the right leadership for the country.”

In his welcome address, Mr AbdulRasheed Shehu, founder of Atiku Kawai Media Group, explained that Nigeria today is in a state of constant decline in unity, economy, education, opportunities and many more with national cohesion diminishing stressing that it has become important and an act of patriotism to make a case for national unity and prosperity.

The panel of discussants at the event, which included Mr Shehu showunmi, Prince Olatuni Olusoji, Hon Divine Onyekachi and Vicky Heldan, during the interactive sessions with Nigerians threw more light on the series of achievements of the former vice president in both public and private sectors and urge Nigerians to rally round Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to stop the country from economic implosion and chronic insecurity bedeviling the nation while ushering in a new dawn.

