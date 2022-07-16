From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The presidential ambition of a former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, received a boost following the endorsement of the Northern Youths Coalition for AtikuOkowa.

The group’s National Coordinator, Sulieman Ibrahim Kuta, who spoke during the inauguration of state EXCOS, in Abuja, said the decision to support Atiku was based on the fear of God, his charisma, intelligence, experience, patriotism, inclusiveness and reputation.

Kuta noted that Atiku, who is the standard bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was the best man to tackle insecurity, revamp the economy and unite the country.

“We have identified that person and we are putting our time, energy and resources to ensure that we set this country on the right path.

“The 2023 general election, unlike any other, is an election in which we cannot afford any mistakes because our survival as a people and as a nation depends on it.

“This is why we the Northern Youths have taken it upon ourselves to not just identify the right candidate but to also agitate, propagate and ensure that the right candidate emerges as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“After careful assessment, the decision was made based on Fear of God, Charisma, Intelligence, Experience, Patriotism, Inclusiveness and Reputation.

“Only one candidate has all these qualities and that candidate is Alh Atiku Abubakar, GCFR, (Wazirin Adamawa).

“He is the candidate equipped with all the necessary tools to pilot this country back to its glorious days.

“Our decision is motivated by the fact that the country is at a very trying moment and there is an urgent need for a paradigm shift .

“As young Nigerians, we want to witness a working Nigeria, flourishing in unity, peace and progress.

“Atiku Abubakar is a man that would redirect our economy, he has the capability to tackle insecurity and corruption, he is named the “Unifier” because of his reputation of being unbiased and always fair in his judgment which are perfect qualities needed to tackle the current insecurity and disunity raging our great country,” he said.

He said they would not relent as members of the group would be deployed to different states to campaign rigorously for the PDP candidate.

“The Coalition of Northern Youths for Atikuokowa would not relent in its pursuit for good governance laced in fairness and equity.

“We are dedicated, we are determined and we are deliberate in our quest of ensuring good governance from May, 2023.

“We have a vision and mission of making sure we contribute our quota towards the actualization of His Excellencies Atikuokowa as President and Vice, respectively come May 2023.

“Our representatives from the 19 states and the FCT are here to strategise and map out an action plan that will carry our message to all the nook and cranny of our region.

“Our membership comprises both male and female genders because we want to have a perfect representation and gender balance for inclusiveness and wider reach.

“We are flagging off this great and prestigious movement today and we are resolute that we would be successful in this quest.”