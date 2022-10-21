From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Ebonyi State, Chukwuma Nwandugo, has condemned the attack on the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Prof. Benard Odoh, by suspected Ebubeagu operatives.

Odoh was attacked on Thursday while on campaign at Iboko in Izzi local government area of the state.

Reacting to the incident, Nwandugo described it as barbaric and against the ethoes of participatory democracy.

“The attack, today (Thursday, October 20, 2022), on Prof. Odoh, is strange to Ebonyi politics and does not in any way represent the dreams and chastity of Ebonyi founding fathers, who laboured vigorously and fought for the creation of this state some years ago.

“The attack is evil. The attack is undemocratic. The attack is wicked. The attack is alien to our people and, is also capable of heating up the polity. I advise Ebonyi people to reject every attempt by the enemies and all haters of peace of the state, to disrupt the minutest peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

“I once again condemn this destardly act and I call all well-meaning Ebonyi people to do same, in order to collectively save the state from being further mortgaged, even before and after 2023.

“Ebonyi is, and should be free for all residents irrespective of party, religion and class to legitimately move around and conduct his lawful enterprise. Anybody is free to carry out his legally and lawfully business of electioneering campaign, as is enshrined by the Nigerian law” he said.