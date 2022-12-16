From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Chairman of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said the spate of attacks on the offices of the commission across the country could jeopardize the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu stated this, on Friday, at

at the commencement of probe on incessant attacks on INEC offices in different parts of the country by the House of Representatives. He said if the attacks are not checked, they would have far reaching implications to the polls.

Nevertheless, the INEC boss said inspite of the attacks, was determined to continue with its preparation for the the 2023 polls, noting that all the facilities will either be rebuilt or provide alternatives.

According to him, “we are determined that we would continue with our preparations for the 2023 general elections. So far all the facilities would be rebuilt or alternatives found and materials would be replaced.

” However, should such attacks continue at the pace at which they are happening at the moment, the Commission may find it increasingly difficult to recover in good time for the election.

” If it is about stopping the attacks, yes we can recover, but if the attacks continue, it would be very difficult for the commission to recover. That is why concerted efforts to stop these attacks has become imperative and we hope this public hearing would contribute to the required outcome.”