From Tony Osauzo, Benin

All current serving members of the National Assembly, including Mr Johnson Oghuma, would be returned in 2023, ‎the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North senatorial district has declared.

A national leader and former Edo North senatorial leader of the party, Malik Afegbua, made the declaration on the occasion of constituency briefing of Oghuma, the representative of Etsako federal constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Afegbua who was chairman on the occasion disclosed that it is the resolve of the party to return them, including the elected state legislators.

Commending the giant stride Oghuma has recorded since he became a member of the lower chamber, Afegbua said that the current serving members of the NASS need the support of the party to continue their good work.

‘APC is waxing stronger in Etsako and indeed Edo North because of what Oghuma and Senator Francis Alimikhina are doing.

‘Oghuma’s laudable projects in Etsako federal constituency have endeared him to the people.

‘There is no vacancy for fresh candidates in Edo North in 2023; all Edo North Representatives will be sent back to NASS in 2023,’ he declared.

Afegbua, who also urged members of the party to remain united, decried those laying claim to some of the projects influenced to the constituency by Oghuma.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘I want to urge members of our APC to work harder ahead of 2023 as the strength of the party in the state lies in Edo North.

‘We must remain united and committed towards the growth of the party in the district as well as the state,’ he added.

In his remark, Oghuma commended party members for their resilience and effort at building a formidable party, saying that the party is ready for the State in 2023 and 2024.

The lawmaker, who listed all the projects executed and bills he has sponsored in the House, said that, in spite of the paucity of funds, he has been able to spread projects across the 32 wards that make up the federal constituency.

He urged the party faithful to offer useful criticism rather than a campaign of running people down over issues that have nothing to do with performance.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the conversion of Auchi Polytechnic to the Federal University of Technology Bill into law.

‘When signed into law, it will further open up the area in terms of employment opportunities and commerce,’ he said.