From Tony Osauzo, Benin

All current serving members of the National Assembly (NASS), including Mr. Johnson Oghuma, would be returned in 2023, ‎the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North senatorial district, declared yesterday.

A national leader and former Edo North senatorial leader of the party, Mr Malik Afegbua, made the declaration on the occasion of constituency briefing of Oghuma, the representative of Etsako federal constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Afegbua who was chairman on the occasion, disclosed that it was the resolve of the party to return them, including the elected state legislators.

Commending the giant stride Oghuma had recorded since he became a member of the lower chamber, Afegbua said that the current serving members of the NASS needed the support of the party to continue their good work.

Afegbua who also urged members of the party to remain united, decried those laying claim to some of the projects attracted to the constituency by Oghuma.

In his remark, Oghuma commended the party members for their resilience and effort at building a formidable party, saying that the party is ready for the State in 2023 and 2024.