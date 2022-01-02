From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Business mogul, Chief Moses Ayom, has hinted the Tiv socio-cultural organization known as Mzough-U-Tiv Worldwide and the Tiv nation of his intention to contest the president of Nigeria come 2023.

This is even as imams and bishops from the North-Central geopolitical zone have made appeals to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki among other political gladiators to reconsider their plans to contest the said election and instead, support Moses Ayom to contest for the position.

Ayom, who led a huge entourage comprising imams, clerics and other supporters on a courtesy visit to the Makurdi residence of the President General of Mzough-U-Tiv, Chief Iorbee Ihagh, said he was still seeking the face of God before making his final declaration to run for the position.

The businessman from Mbadede, Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue state said his visit was to, in the mean time, consult and seek blessings from the MUT ahead of his ambition to contest for the presidency in 2023.

The presidential aspirant assured that he has the capacity to lead the nation, having traversed the corridors of power and having a fair knowledge of the economy, based on his role as a businessman.

Responding, Chief Ihagh, a retired Comptroller of Prisons, commended the presidential aspirant for taking the bold step to contest for the number one political seat in the country.