From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Business mogul, Chief Moses Ayom has hinted the Tiv Socio-cultural Organization known as Mzough-U-Tiv Worldwide a d the Tiv nation of his intention to contest the president of Nigeria come 2023.

This is even as Imams and Bishops from the North-Central geopolitical zone have made appeals to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki among other political gladiators to reconsider their plans to contest the said election and instead, support Moses Ayom to contest for the position.

Ayom who led a long entourage comprising imams, bishops and other supporters on a courtesy visit to the Makurdi residence of President General of Mzough-U-Tiv, Chief Iorbee Ihagh said he was still seeking the face of God before making his final declaration to run for the position.

The bussiness man from Mbadede, Vandeikya LGA of Benue state, stated that his visit was to, in the mean time, consult and seek blessings from the MUT ahead of his ambition to contest for the Presidency come 2023.

The presidential aspirant assured that he has the capacity to lead the nation, haven traversed the corridors of power and having a fair knowledge of the economy, based on his role as a business man.

Responding, Chief Ihagh, a retired Comptroller of Prisons, commended the presidential aspirant for taking the bold step to contest for the number one political seat in the country.

Ihagh however explained that since the Mzough-U-Tiv is a non partisan group, it is open to receiving any aspirant from any political party who seeks it’s blessings to run for any position in the country.

Ihagh, in company of members of the organization, thereafter gave his blessings to Ayom and encouraged him to go on with his consultations without fear across the country.

On their part, the Imams and Bishops drummed their support for Ayom urged the presidential hopeful to contest even as they assured him of their support.

Spokesman for the Imams from the middle belt, backing Ayom, Imam Muhammad Salisu called on Muslims in the Northern and Southern part of the country to support Ayom’s aspiration.

“We have identified Chief Ayom as a credible aspirant for the forth coming Presidential elections coming up in 2023. After thorough and due consultation, we have come to a logical conclusion that Moses Ayom is the candidate Nigeria needs at this critical moment of sustainable change.

“We the Imams of the Middle belt wish to use this avenue to plead with our brothers from the Northern and Southern part of this country especially those who are Muslims to also support the course of giving this opportunity to a Christian from the Middle belt this time around.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“It is important to note, that having given an opportunity to a Northern Muslim who has led Nigeria for the past 8 years in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari, it is fair and equitable that we give the opportunity to a Christian from the Middle Belt for fairness and equity in our body polity; this individual we have found in Chief Moses Ayom.

“We call on some of the revered fathers of our party including the leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to support the Moses Ayom project and take the reserved seat of a father and adviser; the same call also goes out to our co-Muslims across party lines who are being touted to be interested in contesting for the presidency.

“These include the former Vice President, Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar, the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and others to tow that path of honour by supporting a Middle belt Christian in the person of chief Ayom to be elected president this time.

“We also call on Chief Bisi Akande, our pioneer chairman to allow the desired shift in order to harness the peace and religious harmony needed to the continued rapid development of our country.

“He (Ayom) has always been a political player at the background supporting the good cause of others who ran for political offices in the past. He has been of immense financial support to many poor people in our society.

“This is based on his antecedents and contributions to the socio-economy and socio-political well-being of so many in his bid to provide employment for several youths through his numerous business empires including the popular Granite and Marble Ltd, the Renewable energy Ketti Green Smart City, Cherry wood group, Bay Dochester” among others.

Also speaking on behalf of the Bishops in the area, Archbishop Edward Chanomi said the entire Middle Belt Bishops gave their endorsement to Chief Moses Ayom as a credible aspirant for the forth coming Presidential elections coming up in 2023.

“We are glad with the massive endorsements across board, especially from our counterparts on the Muslim divide where they called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim aspirants to support the Moses Ayom project in the spirit of fairness and equity. We cannot thank them enough for advancing the Nigerian spirit of unity, peace and progress.

“Also, considering the fact that the Middle belt is yet to produce someone in the capacity of the President or even the Vice President, we deem it fit to endorse such a candidate in the person of Moses Ayom, whom we are very confident of his reliability and capability in running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are very confident of his capacity because of how well he has ran and built his businesses to the enviable globai standards that we can see today.

“We are hereby asking and soliciting the support of our well meaning brothers from the Middle belt, to throw their weight and let us support this illustrious son in the pursuit of this worthy and patriotic call,” he stated.