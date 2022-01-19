From Fred Itua, Abuja

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Moses Ayom, has sent a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on his quest to contest the 2023 presidential poll.

In the letter titled: “Indication of interest to run for the office of President in 2023,” Ayom, who is seen as one of the key aspirants from the Middle Belt, told President Buhari that he would “sustain the tempo of investments in the armed forces, forge alliances that ensure steady supply and availability of the most modern security equipment and promote discipline and professionalism in the rank and file of our security architecture.”

The letter read in part: “With great humility and deference to your good self, I, Moses Chiahemba Ayom, member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wish to formally notify you of my interest in seeking for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 election under the platform of our great party the APC. My decision to join the race is premised on your Excellent performance and the very solid trajectory of development your policies have placed Nigeria on.

Your deft handling of the economy and the near miraculous infrastructure revolution we have witnessed require a firm believer in this course and a proven partner to be sustained. We would consolidate on your good work to break the jinx of epileptic supply in Nigeria. We are well aware of ongoing initiatives, partnerships, and projects that your administration is executing to ensure that Nigeria achieves the 24,380 MW power supply and will make their completion a key part of our agenda. This is because we believe, as you do, that doing so would help reverse the annual economic losses attributable to inadequate power supply, which the World Bank estimates at $26.2 Billion (10.1 trillion).

“We plan to leverage your successes to build a vibrant economy that helps Nigerians and businesses to realise their potentials. An economy that that would expand markets and unlock sustainable growth, while creating an enabling environment in which people, communities and businesses can thrive.