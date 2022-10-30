From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties ( CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, has said the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu has no power to stop any of the party’s candidate from contesting the 2023 general elections.

Ugochinyere, who stated this, in a statement,on Sunday, was reacting to comments reportedly made by Ayu in Benue State, at the weekend, on the face-off between him and some aggrieved PDP governors.

The PDP chairman was quoted to have said that he can stop anyone from contesting the 2023 elections on the platform of the opposition party, if he so desires.

However, the CUPP spokesman, who is also the PDP candidate for Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency, described the comments credited to Ayu as “reckless”. He said even if the PDP chairman tried to stop any of the party’s validly nominated candidate from contesting the election, such action will not stand in Court.

Ugochinyere, maintained that Ayu’s continued stay in office as PDP chairman is allegedly not in the interest of the party. Consequently, he charged all lovers of democracy and members of the opposition party to insist on the exit of the PDP chairman.

According to him, the exit of Ayu as chairman of the opposition party will help to restore unity in the party and boost its chances in the 2023 polls.

“Ayu should know or be reminded that he has no power to stop any candidate of the PDP for any reason whatsoever. My advice for him is that for the little period that he will remain the party chairman, Ayu should stop making dictatorial statements.