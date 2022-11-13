From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The People’s Democratic Party – Coalition for Professionals group and Peaceful Co-existence (PDP-CUP) rose from its meeting in Kaduna on Sunday to express the capability of the party Chairman, Sen. Iyorcha Ayu to lead the party to victory in 2023.

To this coalition, if elected, Atiku/Okowa presidency has all the needed competence and energy to solve Nigeria’s challenges with a greater commitment to fairness, justice and equity for all.

According to the National Coordinator of the coalition, Alhaji Muhammad Dan’auta, Ayu has the capacity and goodwill not only to deliver PDP to victory in the coming elections but, would also ensure the party comes out stronger from its current challenges.

He called on the party bigwigs and supporters to bank on Ayu’s previous records as a committed, hardworking, calm and focus politician who has made many sacrifices toward uplifting and uniting the party.

“Ayu’s calmness, faithfulness, perseverance and focus on administering PDP in a greater way so far despite some unwarranted attacks and bashing against his personality has indicated that Nigerians will never cry or regret if they voted PDP back to power.

“We shall work assiduously to promote the PDP Presidential flag bearer and other candidates of the party across the Northwest states to ensure the success of the party”,

On the Atiku’s candidacy, the group said,

“we are hopeful that Nigerians will trust PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and give him the mandate by coming out en-mass to vote for PDP and protect their choice after casting votes”.

The group however cautioned Nigerians to be mindful of desperate politicians capable of disuniting them along ethnicity, religious and regional tendencies, “their utterances are capable of truncating our democracy and peace”.

One of the cardinal reasons for the meeting was to decipher the state of the party, identify challenges and prospects, offer solutions to identified challenges and exchange ideas to uplift the standard of the party unity, success and cohesion ahead of the 2023 general elections, especially in the North.