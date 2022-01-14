From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has promised a level playing field for all presidential aspirants on the platform of the party.

This is as publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu and former president of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Sam Ohuabunwa, visited to intimate him of their interests to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the opposition party.

Receiving Momodu at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, Ayu said the party does not have a preferred candidate as all members would decide its presidential candidate.

“There will be a level playing field for all candidates. We don’t have any special candidate. We don’t have a preferred candidate. It is the party members who will decide and if at the end of the day, the party members vote that you are the one they want, we will queue behind you,” Ayu stated.

Momodu charged the party not to pick its candidate based on criteria which has failed the country in the past.

“Nigeria deserves much better than where we are now, and my appeal to fellow Nigerians is that we should collectively rescue our dear country from the suffocating claws of slave masters, overlords and tyrants… The time has come for full reconciliation and forgiveness and a closure of our ugly past Nigeria urgently requires a reset and a total redirection.”

Meanwhile, Ohuabunwa has said issues in South East were symptomatic of a national problem and should be treated as such.

He said there was nothing unique in the South East as whatever is happening in the zone is also obtainable in other geo-political zones. He stated that there was need to organise the country in a way that allows for a mutually beneficial relationship for the constituent parts.

“The issues in the South East are national issues. There is nothing unique about the South East. What is happening in the Northwest, what is happening in the South, North East, what is happening in the Middle Belt?

“They are all symptomatic of the same problem foundational issues with Nigeria. And all we need to do is to look at them as national problems. When you look at them as ethnic problem, we miss it, they are national problems…We need to sit there and say, this was not the way our country was run by the founding fathers of this country. Then organise this country in a manner that allow for mutually satisfying relationship.”

He stated that despite his age, he was well equipped for for the task of leading the country.

He noted that all one needed to function effectively as president is to be healthy in spirit, soul and body.

“There are many young people chronologically, yet they behave and act like old people because of their vision, because of their worldview,” he stated.