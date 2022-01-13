From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday, promised to create a level playing field for all presidential aspirants on the platform of the party.

This is as publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu and former president of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Sam Ohuabunwa, visited the PDP chairman to intimate him of their interests to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the opposition party.

Ayu, while receiving publisher Momodu, at the PDP National Secretariat, in Abuja, said the party does not have a preferred candidate for its presidential ticket.

He noted that it is the members of the party that will decide its presidential candidate in the 2023 polls.

According to him, the PDP welcomes all presidential aspirants and will queue behind anyone nominated by members.

“There will be a level playing field for all candidates. We don’t have any special candidate. We don’t have a preferred candidate.

” It is the party members who will decide and if at the end of the day, the party members vote for you that you are the one they want, we will queue behind you,” Ayu stated.

Earlier, Momodu told the PDP chairman that he was at the party secretariat to inform him of his intention to contest the next presidential poll as candidate of the opposition party.

He charged the party not pick its candidate for next the presidential poll, based on criteria, which has failed the country in the best.

“I therefore offer myself to the PDP as the best aspirant to turn the fortunes of our esteemed Party and our well endowed country around… I invite our great party, PDP, to accept that it must search for a veritable flag bearer with the requisite leadership and visionary qualities that Nigerians now earnestly yearn for,” Momodu stated.

He added “Nigeria deserves much better than where we are now, and my appeal to fellow Nigerians is that we should collectively rescue our dear country from the suffocating claws of slave masters, overlords and tyrants…

“The time has come for full reconciliation and forgiveness and a closure of our ugly past Nigeria urgently requires a reset and a total redirection.”