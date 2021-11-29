From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Incoming National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu has said there is a need for a stronger coalition by opposition political parties to rescue the country from alleged misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration.

Ayu stated this, on Monday, while receiving a delegation of opposition parties led by the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties ( CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, at his residence, in Abuja.

The PDP leader noted that the APC administration, apart from failing to keep its campaign promises to secure the country among others, has allegedly ruined the country’s economy.

According to him, things are so bad in the country, to the extent that the currency of Somalia, which is adjudged a failed state, is seemingly stronger than the naira.

“What is it that APC as a government has done wrong for example? They are destroying the quality of life of this country; dividing our people by nepotism. They are borrowing money heavily decreasing the lives of Nigerians and generations to come will be paying off those debts.

“They are not investing that money into any productive venture. Insecurities are posing in this country because the level of poverty has increased. Nigeria has become the poverty headquarters.

“Things have gone wrong and it is the responsibility of every political party to point them out and provide alternative ways of tackling them. And I believe that if we join hands together we will change this country to be better,” Ayu stated.

Earlier, Ugochinyere, while congratulating Ayu on his election as PDP chairman, expressed hopes that his emergence in his leadership will reposition the opposition coalition in the run-up to the 2023 polls.

“We believe that once you are sworn-in you will help to rebuild the coalition to make it stronger this time around so that together all of us can work and ensure that the country gets the kind of leadership they deserve in 2023,” he stated

