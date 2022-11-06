From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, , Senator Iyorchia Ayu on Saturday evening described Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state as a star of the party.

Ayu said the massive mobilization of PDP supporters during the recent PDP’s engagement ito receive the Presidential candidate of the party Abubakar Atiku was historic

The PDP National Chairman opined that Mohammed brand of politicsn politics has made him to be a star and a reference point in the party’s affairs.

Ayu stated this when he led Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido and other officials of the party on a crucial meeting with the Bauchi governor at Ramat House, Bauchi.

The PDP boss applauded Governor Mohammed for his commitment to the party’s growth and development.

He acknowledged his outstanding performance in the delivery of dividends of democracy through execution of various developmental projects.

According to him, the visit to the Bauchi governor was to brief him on the ongoing development in the party especially the PDP National campaign ahead of the conduct of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“We are here in Bauchi for a very good reasons, one is to appreciate our host, Governor Bala Mohammed who is one of our stars in the PDP.,” he said

“He is performing excellently well and we are very proud of him, secondly, we are back here to appreciate him for what he did to us as a party few weeks ago when we came for a PDP North East meeting, the massive mobilization has made us to be proud of the position of our party in Bauchi, the stadium was full with our supporters and this shows that PDP is very strong in Bauchi.

“We are here to also brief you on some of the developments that are going on in the party nationally, because you’re not only a Governor in Bauchi State, but a leader in this country with an experience in all the places you worked.”

On his part, Governor Mohammed who reaffirmed his loyalty and commitment to the party’s development, assured that, Bauchi will do more in protecting the image of the party in the next year’s general elections.

“I am happy that our leaders in our great party, PDP have visited me today and they have acknowledged our modest contribution towards the progress and development of the party. we believe in the party and we must say that, whatever we became, is a courtesy of PDP.”