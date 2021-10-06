By Chinelo Obogo

Traditional rulers in Badagry, Lagos State, have jointly endorsed the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu for President in 2023.

The monarchs made the pronouncement at a town hall meeting organised by South West Agenda (SWAGA’23) recently in Lagos.

Oba Momodu Afolabi Asafa, Onijanikin of Ijanikin, in a speech commended Nigerians working tirelessly to achieve a greater country.

“When an individual walks aright, such a person will arrive his or her destination on time. Any group of persons that value the unique roles of traditional rulers towards national development will always succeed. I, therefore, commend the SWAGA’23 team for a job well done,” he said.

Commissioner, Lagos State Audit Service Commission, Kafilat Ogbara, who is also the Secretary of Lagos SWAGA’23, said the team will move to Ikorodu and Epe to meet with stakeholders and prominent personalities to chat the way forward today. He said the official inauguration of SWAGA’23 in Lagos would take place tomorrow, Thursday, October 7.

National Chairman of SWAGA’23, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, thanked the Badagry traditional rulers for gracing the event.

“I want to specially thank all our royal fathers for their support so far. We read in the media that traditional rulers in Lagos met and endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Presidency in 2023. We all know that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will come to an end in 2023, and it will be fair that the Presidency should be zoned to South West.

“I want to categorically say that Tinubu’s case has gone beyond Lagos State affairs as most political parties have endorsed him in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo States. It is widely known that Tinubu’s philanthropic gestures is second to none. He equally fought for Nigeria’s democracy and performed brilliantly as governor. I therefore urge all our traditional rulers to key into this project, as charity begins at home,” Adeyeye said.

The SWAGA train paid homage to the Akran of Badagry, His Royal Majesty, De Wheno, Aholo Menu- Toyi I, and other Obas to seek royal blessings and endorsement for Tinubu.

Akran of Badagry, who spoke through Oba Agano Toniyoni Aholu of Agbamathen said: “ We are strongly behind Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and we pray that God will make our request a dream come through. Even the blind and deaf in the country can attest to his good deeds. We are also optimistic that Nigerians in their large numbers will give him the necessary support.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .