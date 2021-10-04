By Chinelo Obogo

Traditional rulers in Badagry have jointly endorsed the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu for President in 2023.

The traditional rulers made the pronouncement at a town hall meeting organised by the South West Agenda (SWAGA’23) on Sunday in Lagos.

Oba Momodu Afolabi Asafa, Onijanikin of Ijanikin, commended both attendees to the event and the SWAGA’23 team. “I thank every one of us, especially those who are working tirelessly in order to achieve a greater Nigeria. When an individual walks aright, such a person will arrive his or her destination on time. Any group of persons that value the unique roles of traditional rulers towards national development will always succeed. I, therefore, commend the SWAGA’23 team for a job well done,” Oba Asafa said.

According to the Commissioner, Lagos State Audit Service Commission, Kafilat Ogbara, who is also the Secretary of Lagos SWAGA’23, the team will move to Ikorodu and Epe divisions of Lagos on Tuesday 5th, October 2021 and will be hosted to a dinner at the State House in Marina.

The SWAGA’23 team will on Wednesday 6th, October 2021 meet with stakeholders and prominent personalities in the state to chat a way forward while the official inauguration of SWAGA’23 in Lagos will take place on Thursday, 7th October, 2021.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of SWAGA’23, Senator Dayo Adeyeye thanked the Badagry traditional rulers for gracing the event. He said: “I want to specially thank all our Royal fathers for their support so far. We read in the media that traditional rulers in Lagos met and endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Presidency in 2023. We all know that the adminstration of President Muhammadu Buhari will come to an end in 2023 and it will be fair that the Presidency should be zoned to Southwest.

“I want to categorically say that Tinubu’s case has gone beyond Lagos State Affairs as most political parties have endorsed him in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo States. It is widely known that Tinubu’s philanthropic gestures is second to none. He equally fought for Nigeria’s democracy and performed brilliantly as a governor. I therefore urge all our traditional rulers to key into this project as charity begins at home,” Adeyeye said.

The SWAGA train also visited Badagry to pay homage to the Akran of Badagry, His Royal Majesty De Wheno, Aholo Menu- Toyi I OFR, and other Obas to seek their Royal blessings and endorsement for the APC leader. Reacting to the Prayers, the Akran of Badagry spoke through Oba Agano Toniyoni Aholu of Agbamathen said, “ We are strongly behind Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and we pray that God will make our request a dream come through. Even the blind and deaf in the country can attest to his good deeds. We are also optimistic that Nigerians in their large numbers will give him the necessary support.”

The visit was honoured by Oba Oyekan Ilufemiloye, Possi III, Alapa of Apa kingdom; Oba Moses Ayinde Agboke Joye, Onilogbo of Ilobbo Kingdom; Oba Friday Oladele Kosoko Oniworo of Iworo kingdom, Aholu Saheed Adamson, Aholu of Ajido Kingdom; Oba Isreal Adewale Okoya Okikiola, Onibereko of Ibekereko Kingdom; Oba Abraham Ogabi Oyikilu Ajagun of Imeke Kingdom; Oba Olalekan Ogungbe James Okiki, Arolagbade II, Aholu of Kuweme Kingdom.

Other royal fathers were, Oba Samuel Owolabani; De-Yeti I, Aholu of Ajara Topa kingdom; Oba Agano Toniyoni, Aholu of Agamathen Kingdom; Oba Ebenezer Koshoedo; Thalunno I of Ajara Vetho Kingdom; Oba Samuel Olusegun Wheto, Aholu of Dale-Whedakoh; and Oba Jimoh Fabiyi; De-Sano I, Aholu of Ikoga Kingdom.

