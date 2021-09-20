From Fred Itua, Abuja

Bauchi State Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s presidential bid gained momentum Monday; and although the governor has not officially announced his intentions, there are feelers that he is one of a number of top politicians in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) eyeing the position.

Director-General of Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Vanguard (BAMV) Mohammed Jibo, briefing reporters in Abuja, said the zoning principle is among the expedient measures adopted to guarantee equity, fairness and justice among the various components that make up the country.

He said the ethnic heterogeneity of the country makes the principle expedient to lessen or cushion mutual suspicion and friction, as well as complement the provision on Federal Character and conditions for eligibility in the constitution.

‘It is meant to assure all citizens of Nigeria that they can aspire to any position in the land irrespective of where they come from. Without doubt, this principle has held Nigeria together and has led to 22 years of unbroken democratic experience for Nigeria,’ he said.

Making a case for the zoning of the position to the North East, he said: ‘The position for the Presidency of Nigeria be zoned to the North East geopolitical zone which has not produced a President for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In the spirit of justice, equity and fairness, we believe this is the best and expedient thing to do in order to move Nigeria forward.

‘The North East has a plethora of detribalised, nationalistic and patriotic personalities who have years of leadership and governance experience to effectively steer the ship of Nigeria. The most prominent of these personalities is the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

‘We recommend this bridge builder and infrastructure giant to the PDP and to all Nigerians. Bala Mohammed has the credentials Nigeria needs in the 21st century. He has effectively held together 55 ethnic groups in Bauchi State together.

‘Today, Bauchi State is the most secure place in the entire northern part of the country. As Nigerians contend with the ravages of terrorism, banditry, kidnappings, armed robbery and other crimes, we need a man whose leadership acumen has effectively kept 55 ethnic groups together in peace and religious/ethnic harmony.

‘Beyond this, he is also an excellent manager of men and resources as his achievements as a Senator of the Federal Republic, a Minister of the FCT Abuja and now Executive Governor of Bauchi State are there for all to see.

‘The position of the National Chairman of the party be zoned to the South-West to compensate the zone for the 2017 situation in which it was unjustly denied the slot after the post had been zoned to it.

‘The failure to zone the post of chairman to the region in 2017 led to the dwindling fortune of the PDP in the South-West as demonstrated by the 2019 election results.

‘Apart from Anambra State, where a gubernatorial election will hold on November 6 2021, the South-West zone has two governorship polls pending in Ekiti and Osun States before the 2023 general election and having the national chairmanship slot will help seal victory in the two states, thereby shoring up the chances of the party in the 2023 general elections.’

