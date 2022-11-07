By Chinelo Obogo

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has accused the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, of plotting to sabotage his re-election.

In a letter written to the national chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu, and dated November 3, 2022, Mohamed alleged that Atiku had threatened to “punish” him for contesting against him during the party’s presidential primary.

The letter reads in part: “There have been undisguised efforts to sabotage my re-election and impose on the state, a governor from another party who is ready to satisfy their selfish interests to the detriment of the larger interest of the people of the state.

“I wish to state that I am indeed surprised by the underserved of Atiku Abubakar towards me. He knows that I have always regarded him as an elder and I have always accorded him all the respect he deserves as the shining light of our North East zone and a foremost nationalist and statesman.

In recognition of this, we built and named one of the most important roads in Bauchi after him.

“You would recall that ahead of the formal flag off of the presidential campaign, we hosted a major rally for him in Bauchi. Could all this have been swept away simply because of a legitimate step I took which actually validated his victory?

“Why would he still ‘teach me a lesson’, when his trashing me at the primary is humbling enough?

Why would he allow political opportunists to ride on his back to wreck vengeance on his younger brother whose sole preoccupation is the upliftment of the people of Bauchi?

“While Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his political cohorts insist that I must be punished for contesting against him during the presidential primary, the self acclaimed kingmakers around the Wazirin Adamawa want a pound of flesh from me because I have refused to capitulate to their unbridled sense of entitlement which is pregnant with selfish and dictatorial tendencies

“It would interest you to know that faced with this adversarial conditions, I complained to both our presidential candidate and his running mate as well as party elders whose names I do not want to mention here, yet the treachery has escalated under the watchful eyes of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who to all intents and purposes, is the leader of the groups.

“Based on the above, I wish to make the final following points; that our presidential candidate should issue a public statement disowning renegade elements who are neck deep in the anti party plot of subverting my re-election effort and to admonish members of our party to reject the devious overtures and manipulative strategies of my detractors.

“Short of complete public repudiation of those incognities within a reasonable time frame, coupled with explicit guarantee of sincerity of purpose and public support of my re-election by the presidential candidate, I may withdraw from the PCC and feel free to create new measures and feel free to create new measures and strategies that would guarantee the election and re-election of all PDP candidates in Bauchi and myself.”