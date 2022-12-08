Fom Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed has begged the people of the State to vote for him for a second term saying the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) remains the best deal for the electorate in the next general election.

The Governor made the plea when he kicked off the PDP campaign rally for Bauchi South senatorial district in Toro, Toro Local Government Area of the state, on Thursday.

Toro is third after Bauchi and Katagum local government areas in terms of the number of registered voters in the state.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters, Governor Mohammed assured that the party would meet the hopes and aspirations of the people both in the state and at the national level.

Mohammed urhed them to consider the Senatorial Candidate of the party for Bauchi South Dahiru Garba, the candidate for Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency, Barrister Kefas Magaji, Isa Babayo Toro federal constituency among other candidates of the PDP as the most qualified to deliver if elected.

“All the works that my administration has carried out in just four years have been acknowledged by all and we have certainly have made impact,” he said.

“The APC government at the national level and all the APC senators elected have failed and have not made any meaningful impactful in the lives of the people of the state.

“They are only interested in themselves and their families. But whatever my my administration is doing is in the interest of the people of the state.

“You voted the APC in 2015 and 2019 and voted for APC legislators of the National Assembly. They have failed you but if you vote us your lives will be better.

“In other states the senators and representatives in the National assembly are the ones constructing roads and carrying out other people-oriented programmes for their people.

“But here in Bauchi it’s my administration that is constructing schools, constructing markets, constructing roads.

” That’s why we are begging you (electorate) that we will continue to give you the opportunity to be a key part of the administration, especially out traditional rulers, our clerics and our school teachers.

“If you give us your votes we will ensure that we collaborate to root out bandits and criminal elements in our society.

“You must be vigilant to know the kinds of people that you elect into leadership position.

“I want to sincerely appreciate you all for this massive turn out of supporters to welcome us here in Toro”