From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed, has said the zoning arrangement in the All Progressives Congress (APC) which favours a southern presidency was no threat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Muhammed, who spoke with journalists yesterday, when he visited former president, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State said the PDP would continue to strategise on how to rescue Nigeria from the current deplorable state.

To him, zoning of presidency to the south by the APC “is not a threat to the PDP because each party is trying to strategise, to plan and organise. If they zone to the south, it is open to us to see how it is going to give us more electoral victory, or if we put it to the North if it will give us more electoral victory. This is the kind of thing we are doing; the leg works, the permutations and so on and so forth.”

On his chances of getting the PDP’s presidential ticket, Governor Muhammed said: “To me, the presidency is a consensus; a stakeholder and a statesmanship responsibility. Of course, every Nigerian should try to contribute his or her quota to the growth and development of the nation.

“More so, leadership recruitment should be based on merit, should be based on making sure that we bring everybody on board. Nigeria is too large and too important to be ignored. Some of us have benefited so much. It is not about me and my expression, but about the country.”