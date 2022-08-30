From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Bauchi State says Governor Bala Mohammed did not dump his Deputy Senator Baba Tella for his re-election bid.

The Publicity Secretary of the Party in the state, Yayanuwa Zainabari made the clarification on Tuesday while reacting to a report that Governor Mohammed dumped Tela and picked Auwal Jatau as running mate.

Zainabari explained that contrary to the report, the Governor and his Deputy were working in harmony to ensure the success of the party in the 2023 general election.

He said the Deputy Gubernatorial candidate of the Party, Jatau was quoted out of context, disclosing that there was no where in his statement where he said the Governor dumped the incumbent Deputy.

He said the report was the imagination of reporters and mischiefs from political actors.

Zainabari said instead of political actors in the state to fan embers of discord between the two, they should rather channel their energy towards supporting the present administration to continue the ongoing good work in the areas of infrastructural development, empowerment and unity amongst the various interests in the state.

The PDP spokesperson said the issue of changing the Deputy Governor in 2023 election was a decision reached by the Governor and stakeholders from Bauchi North Senatorial district.

He said the incumbent Deputy Governor was enjoying the cordial relationship existing between him and the Governor.

“So heating the polity was unnecessary and uncalled for,” Zainabari said.

“People are trying to create confusion where there shouldn’t be.

“It’s still the same family, the governor and his Deputy are in good terms, and they talk regularly, and sometimes take decisions together, so, let’s be fair to the two political leaders that we have and stop trying to create confusion amongst them.

“There is destiny in all aspect of human life , and whatever happened is destiny with the consent of all stakeholders, while the new Deputy Gubernatorial candidate Auwal Jatau will be unveil when we start campaign “