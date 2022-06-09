By Lukman Olabiyi

The Professionals Council of the All Progressives Congress has congratulated Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the party presidential flag-bearer for the 2023 general election, urging him to be magnanimous in victory and promptly mend broken walls for the greater good of the Party ahead of the 2023 general election.

The council in a congratulatory letter signed by the Council Director-General, Hon. Seyi Bamgbade described Bola Tinubu’s winning as historical, maintaining that his giant strides towards the development of Lagos State are still very fresh in the political history of the country.

He said,’’ We are going to embark on mobilization of the nation’s electorate who believe that Tinubu will bring on board his wealth of experience in governance to bear to move the country to the next level.’’

While joining all-party stalwarts, stakeholders, and members of the party in rejoicing in the victory of Asiwaju, the council strongly posited that his emergence at this critical stage of the country’s political history portends good tidings for the populace.

Bamgbade said, ‘’ I am very optimistic that Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu will move the country forward, judging by his antecedents of administrative acumen exemplified in the management of men, interests, and resources. I want to appeal to all contestants to work genuinely for the party to win the presidential election in 2023.

‘’The APC- Professionals Council, as a party’s support group founded solely to help in strengthening the party by guiding and providing professional solutions to the challenges facing the nation and to promote the progressive agenda of the party and Mr. President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari.

‘’The council call on anyone who might be ‘aggrieved’ from the fallout of the exercise to give peace a chance and prioritize the greater good of the party and toe the reconciliation process of the party to resolve any differences within the internal democratic machinery embedded in the Party’s constitution and the extant laws.’’

